Washington D.C. Issues An Arrest Warrant For Donald J. Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 21 November 2021

image for Washington D.C. Issues An Arrest Warrant For Donald J. Trump
An artist's rendition of Sing Sing Prison inmate Trump in the-not-too-distant future.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – After an extensive investigation that took 77 days, at a cost of $2.3 million, the District of Columbia has issued an arrest warrant for one Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump on grounds of misappropriation of government funds.

The leading investigator, Cyrus Slickmund, 43, informed Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle, that Trump personally told him that he is untouchable and that he came very close to becoming America’s first king when he was in office.

Slickmund, also informed old "Lying Tongue," that the D.C. chapter of the Black Lives Matter is getting ready to hit him with a $53 million racial discrimination lawsuit, which some of the country’s leading attorneys say is easily winnable.

In the meantime, Las Vegas bookies are giving 70 to 1 odds that "Baby Fingers" Trump will find himself dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit by early January of 2022.

SIDENOTE: Miss Swizzle reported that Melania is just about at the end of her rope and has even blocked Donaldo on her Facebook account.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more