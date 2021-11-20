Donald Trump Insists That Son Barron’s Girlfriend Isn’t Black – She’s Just Greek With a Tremendous Tan

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – If there is one thing that is 99.9999% certain is that “Trump The Chump” is a pathological racist.

That fact has been proven, and proven, and proven time after time, by tons of people, organizations, and countless eye-witnesses.

In fact, as BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx recently reported, someone saying that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is not a racist, is like saying that Dolly Parton is flat-chested – it just ain’t so, no way, no how, nopers boys and girls!

So now, the latest ignorantly stupid thing to come out of “Nazi Boy’s” (DJT's) mouth is that his youngest son, Barron’s new girlfriend is not black.

The Trumptart is insisting and telling his friends that little Barron’s girlfriend is actually Greek with a very nice tan.

Info guru Andy Cohen revealed that Barron's girlfriend is 98% African-American, 1.5% Black Dutch, and .5% Cambodian.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Greek??? Oh that's right, Quantaneesha Apple is an old ancient Greek name.]