Liz Truss still banging on about Pork Markets

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for Liz Truss still banging on about Pork Markets
Oh you politicians, with your crazy ideas

Government whizzkid Liz Truss is still banging on about opening Pork Markets in Beijing, it has been disclosed to us.

Although according to Katie Melua, Beijing has 9 million bicycles, its Pork Markets were very badly served until Ms Truss did something about it. In the video, which is still regularly shown on social media, and on television shows, Beijing now has a thriving Pork market, just another positive change in the world that the Conservative government will take the credit for.

The fact that Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese, though is still a disgrace.

In other news, other embarrassing things that ministers have said and done are often brushed under the carpet.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
liz TrussPorktrade

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more