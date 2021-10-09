Government whizzkid Liz Truss is still banging on about opening Pork Markets in Beijing, it has been disclosed to us.

Although according to Katie Melua, Beijing has 9 million bicycles, its Pork Markets were very badly served until Ms Truss did something about it. In the video, which is still regularly shown on social media, and on television shows, Beijing now has a thriving Pork market, just another positive change in the world that the Conservative government will take the credit for.

The fact that Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese, though is still a disgrace.

In other news, other embarrassing things that ministers have said and done are often brushed under the carpet.