The Taliban and The United States Work Out a Camels For iPhones Trade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Omnium Gatherum News Agency has just learned that Afghanistan’s Taliban faction will be shipping to the US, 900 one-humped camels, in exchange for 3,000 used iPhones.

The trade is believed to be one of the most unique trades in the history of trading.

President Biden said that the camels will be transported to the states of Arizona and New Mexico, where they will be released to roam freely.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed the news media that camels love to eat all kinds of rodents; including rats, mice, prairie dogs, porcupines, and guinea pigs.

She added that just in the past two months, these pesky rodents have managed to destroy over 200 acres of the two state's beautiful saguaro cactus.

Psaki noted that each year the states of Arizona and New Mexico see tens of thousands of out-of-state tourists visit these two states to view the unique cactus, which are not found anywhere else in the country.

SIDENOTE: Miss Psaki pointed out that since the announcement was made President Biden’s approval rating has gone up by a total of 17 points in Arizona and 16 points in New Mexico.