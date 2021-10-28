Airport employs drug sniffing turtles

Seattle, WA When Washington state made marijuana legal it was not without problems. Drug dogs at the airport were losing their minds.

A spokesperson said that the constant barking for even small amounts of the drug made for a toxic and noisy environment.

"It was like working in a wild dog kennel."

All efforts to re-train the dogs failed. Then a member of a group that rescues endangered turtles came up with a solution.

"We train our turtles to sniff out illegal drugs and ignore the legal cannabis.

It may be a slower process, but it has proven successful in our lab. The turtle bobs it's head up and down two times then retracts it's head when it detects illegal substances."

The turtles were placed at the airport on a trial basis.

Many employees have stated how nice it is to have them on board.

"It may be slower than using the dogs, but you can hear a pin drop when they work."

Chef Clifford Barton stated that if one of them dies in the line of duty it won't be a problem for his staff.

"I have a GREAT recipe for turtle soup. Bon appetite!"