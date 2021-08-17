Phiderna Pharmaceutical Has Just Developed a Fantastic Pill For Women That Will Grow Ovaries

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Drug experts predict that sales of "Ova-Yeppers" will soon surpass sales of Big Macs, Ramen, and Bud Light.

PHILADELPHIA – (Satire News) – One of the nation’s leading pharmaceutical companies has just informed the pubic that their scientists have developed an amazing pill.

The pill, which was developed by Phiderna Pharmaceuticals, is sold under the brand name Ova-Yeppers.

This elongated fire engine red pills have the astonishing capability to grow female ovaries, in women who were born without them, or who lost them through a sporting accident.

A 2-year research study showed that out of 17,000 American and Canadian women between the ages of 21-41, that 14,904 actually grew ovaries, and out of that amount 12,837 were able to conceive within 6 months.

One of the conceivers, a Miss Ginger Gallatecki, 38, of Avocado Heights, California, said that her and her husband Wilton, wanted children, but since she lost both of her ovaries in a barrel-racing accident at the age of 19, her chances of getting pregnant were a solid zero (0).

So after taking the Ova-Yeppers Pill for two months, she suddenly found out that she had become pregnant.

Ginger actually received a double-surprise, where her doctor told her that she is now expecting triplets.

In Other News. Boom Boom News is reporting that average-sized houses in Afghanistan that are valued at $24,000 are now selling for $17.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

