Pot Smoking Colorado College Students Have Just Discovered "The Real Rocky Mountain High!"

YELLOW SNOW, Colorado – (Satire News) – The Hullabaloo News Agency is reporting on a new cannabis fad that the college kids of Colorado have just discovered.

According to Abel Zorro, with Hully, the pot smokers in Colorado have nicknamed this new cannabis joint, which contains 4-parts marijuana and 2-parts Twinkies, "The Real Rocky Mountain High!"

One student, Barry "Roach Clip" Piston, 24, who attends Zebulon Pike College in Colorado Springs, said that since he began smoking maritwink joints, his GPA has gone from 2.3 all the way up to 3.97.

He then pointed out that his girlfriend, Pamela "Thigh Hi" Tickler, 22, who also partakes of the maritwink doobies, said that she has gone from 2 orgasms per boinking session all the way up to 4 or 5.

SIDENOTE: Pamela said that she let her mom, Bertha Leigh, 41, who is a dyed-in-the-wool Trump supporter, have a hit of her maritwink, and within 3.2 seconds Bertha Leigh was saying that Trump is a no good, Nazi son-of-bitch, who lies more than the entire population of Alabama, Arizona, and Alaska combined.