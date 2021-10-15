American Males Visiting Bordello's Must Keep Their Condoms On!

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

US Male visitors frequenting 'ladies of the night' have started a protest movement against their privacy rights because the State of California has forbidden the removal of condoms during 'hot flings' with naughty ladies!

Local Bordellos' have been forced to install CCTV cameras in their boudoirs to enforce the law, and if a male is caught removing his condom, security guards will steam in and toss (he might need one) out the client with his pants hanging around his knees!

Prostitutes working in Bordello's have been warned not to let their clients go 'Bare Back' otherwise they will have to go back to 'pimping' on the street, However, one problem is, when clients request a 'doggy style,' the dames cannot see if their clients whip (No, you naughty readers! This law is only for Bordello's and not S & M joints where anything goes) their condoms off. With the introduction of 24/7 CCTV clients have no chance of going 'Bare Back' anymore.

This has caused an uproar among clientele who feel their privacy is being intruded upon, and fear that their missus at home could be sent a copy of the selfless act. Pimps, who order their ladies to do anything, even 'Bare Back', are also protesting because 'Bare Back' earns them more dirty dollars.

The present Governor of California, who frequents such establishments, also backs the new law, however, when he feels the urge, he is allowed to enter a boudoir without CCTV, wear a Covid19 mask, and bark as loud as he desires during 'doggy time!'