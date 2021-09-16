The WNBA Agrees To Allow Their Players To Replace Their Drab Regulation Basketball Shorts With Sexy Daisy Duke Short Shorts

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 September 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for The WNBA Agrees To Allow Their Players To Replace Their Drab Regulation Basketball Shorts With Sexy Daisy Duke Short Shorts
Starting with the next season all WNBA players will be wearing the new hot-as-hell, sexy Daisy Duke short shorts.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – In a move that sports writers and fans throughout the country are hailing as a ‘hallelujah moment,’ WNBA executives have decided to allow every team to change over from regulation basketball shorts to Daisy Duke short shorts.

Commissioner Kathy Englebert of the WNBA told Sportsapalooza reporter Pia Confetti, that she has given in to the millions of male WNBA fans and the tens of thousands of lesbionic WNBA fans and she will mandate the new uniform policy.

So beginning with the next WNBA season, all female round ballers will discard those old-fashioned, plain dull shorts and replace them with the sexy-as-hell, tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

Englebert added that the loose-fitting jerseys will be replaced by tight-fitting halter tops.

One team, the Atlanta Dream has said that due to the new shorts policy, their season ticket sales have shot up by 900%.

Pia Confetti stated that she has actually seen three of the members of the Los Angeles Sparks in their new shorts, and she remarked that the trio looked sensuously sexy and even she, being a 100% straight female, felt a slight tingling sensation in her pubic region.

Confetti, who is noted for telling it like it is, then added that she can just imagine the thousands of erections in the stands when the WNBA teams perform for the first time in their hot, lusciously sexy Daisy Duke short shorts.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballSex

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more