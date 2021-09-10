Republicans Lose Minds Over Biden Vaccine Mandate

“Stop medical tyranny.” - Real medical tyranny advised people to drink Clorox and Lysol, but Republicans never said peep over that.

So who needs a vaccine anyway?

Well, who goes into a battle without a rifle? The Covid pandemic is a battle. A vaccine is used for protection, like a rifle, a condom, seat belts, or even a potholder. Same with a flu shot or wearing shoes. If someone can lose their mind over a Covid-10 vaccine, they haven’t much to lose.

Maybe they are just drama queens and are taking a knee at Donald Trump? Single-handedly, Trump seems to have turned Republicans into the Dopey party. Their ship is sinking, which is okay, but why put their children at risk? Same with anyone who is immune deficient?

“Biden’s vaccine mandate is invading my freedom!”

What about driving regulations? No one can drive anywhere on the road: left, right, or down the center.

“Alleluia! I want to drive my car on any side or middle of the road. My driving freedoms are important to me. And I’m not taking my shoes off before boarding any plane.”

Alleluia guy will have to travel by bus, and will lose his driver’s license. Society works that way.

Lastly, how many anti-vax people use Botox? Botox is made using a microbe that causes botulism, a type of food poisoning.

