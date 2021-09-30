President Biden Warns Egypt That If They Attack Israel, The US Will Bomb and Destroy Every Damn Pyramid Within Their Border

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 September 2021

image for President Biden Warns Egypt That If They Attack Israel, The US Will Bomb and Destroy Every Damn Pyramid Within Their Border
Members of Egypt's Pyramid Commission conducting weekly inspections on the pyramids.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Tittle Tattle Tonight is reporting that tensions in the Middle East are getting hotter than a prostitute with Icy Hot on her nether region.

Word filtering out of Sand Land, is that Egypt is getting ready to launch a full-scale attack on Israel because of the constant criticism of Egyptian food by members of the Israeli senate.

President Biden has made it perfectly clear that if that happens then he will have no choice but to unleash the mightiest power on the old-as-hell, pyramid-infested nation.

POTUS has vowed to totally destroy every pyramid in Egypt, including King Tut’s, King Fashuni’s, and King Kong’s.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Egyptian government has said that the Egyptian army, navy, and air force fears nothing, with the possible exception of desert mites, which can leave ugly puss lesions on male soldier gonads (balls).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

EgyptIsraelJoseph BidenMiddle EastPyramids

