The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BILLINGSGATE POST: Not since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) have forklifts been allowed in this protected area, where the Yongle Emperor - Zhu Di - built the palaces, gardens and courtyards that occupy the Forbidden City.

When then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter traveled to China on an official visit in 2013, it seemed mildly noteworthy, but not particularly unusual. And when the two appeared together in Beijing during the trip, there were all the typical trappings of a mini-family vacation tacked on to the business trip.

After sipping tea one afternoon in a Confucian-style tea house and treating themselves to mid-afternoon ice cream, the boys were ready to roll. And what took place that evening is just now coming under scrutiny.

Although both men claim to not have any memory of what happened that evening, the unofficial word was that they were wined and dined in one of the palaces of the Forbidden City by businessmen attempting to forge a favorable arrangement with Hunter.

According to one of the escorts involved, a slightly impaired older man with a fiendish grin commandeered a forklift, and while erratically driving it through the outer-garden of the Forbidden City, had simultaneous sex with three ladies while manipulating the hydraulic lift; a feat none of them had ever been witness to or a participant of, either before or after said incident.

Dr. Slim: “I imagine that all parties wish to remain anonymous.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Mums the word.”