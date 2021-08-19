Where’s Kamala? The Search Goes On For Elusive Termagant

BILLINGSGATE POST: Pressed for information by George Staphylococcus regarding the whereabouts of Kamala Harris, his peripatetic partner-in-crime, President Biden smiled and dropped his voice an octave. Crooning an old melody made famous by Paul Anka that was released in 1959, he do-wopped:
Put your heels on my shoulders
Hold me in your arms, baby
Squeeze me oh-so-tight
Show me that you love me too…
George: “Very nice, Mr. President. But we haven’t heard a peep from Kamala Harris for over a week. We miss hearing her cackle when she dodges a question.”
POTUS: “The last assignment I gave her to fix the border crisis backfired. I told her to work on her inappropriate giggle before I send her on another mission.”
George: “So, where’s she now? It would seem that during this Afghanistan debacle you would want her by your side to support you.”
POTUS: “I told her to pack as many of her pantsuits as she could and take Air Force Two for a long trip to nowhere. She can’t land until I give the order. We just keep refueling to keep her in the air and out of sight.”
Then, not missing a beat, the President stood up, and with his devilish smile, do-wopped the final verse:
Put your heels on my shoulders
Whisper in my ear, baby
Words I want to hear, baby
Put your heels on my shoulders…
Dr. Slim: “Who woulda thunk the sumbitch could sing?”
Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. He nailed it. Can’t believe he remembered the lyrics.”