Where’s Kamala? The Search Goes On For Elusive Termagant

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 19 August 2021

image for Where’s Kamala? The Search Goes On For Elusive Termagant

BILLINGSGATE POST: Pressed for information by George Staphylococcus regarding the whereabouts of Kamala Harris, his peripatetic partner-in-crime, President Biden smiled and dropped his voice an octave. Crooning an old melody made famous by Paul Anka that was released in 1959, he do-wopped:

Put your heels on my shoulders
Hold me in your arms, baby
Squeeze me oh-so-tight
Show me that you love me too…

George: “Very nice, Mr. President. But we haven’t heard a peep from Kamala Harris for over a week. We miss hearing her cackle when she dodges a question.”

POTUS: “The last assignment I gave her to fix the border crisis backfired. I told her to work on her inappropriate giggle before I send her on another mission.”

George: “So, where’s she now? It would seem that during this Afghanistan debacle you would want her by your side to support you.”

POTUS: “I told her to pack as many of her pantsuits as she could and take Air Force Two for a long trip to nowhere. She can’t land until I give the order. We just keep refueling to keep her in the air and out of sight.”

Then, not missing a beat, the President stood up, and with his devilish smile, do-wopped the final verse:

Put your heels on my shoulders
Whisper in my ear, baby
Words I want to hear, baby
Put your heels on my shoulders…

Dr. Slim: “Who woulda thunk the sumbitch could sing?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. He nailed it. Can’t believe he remembered the lyrics.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
George StaphylococcusJoseph BidenKamala Harris

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more