President Biden Issues a Presidential Executive Order Approving The Building of a Nuclear Waste Site Dump Right Next To Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden has just signed what insiders are saying is without a doubt his most favorite PEO since taking office.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed the news media that the site for the brand new, state-of-the-art $9.9 billion nuclear waste dump had been narrowed down to Alabama, Iowa, or Utah.

But she noted that after “Nazi-Boy” Trump made a derogatory statement regarding President Biden’s official United States Air Force sunglasses, POTUS decided to put the nuclear waste dump right smack dab next to Trump’s “abode,” as they say in merry old England.

A Trump aide remarked that when DJT found out he got so angry that he began speaking in tongues. The aide added that the former “Golfer-in-Chief” yelled that he was going to report Biden to the ASPCA, the NAACP, and the NCAA.

One of President Biden’s Secret Service agents laughed as he said that when POTUS heard what “Don The Con” had said, Biden grabbed his crotch and said for Trump to report this.