Dan Patrick, The Lt. Gov. of The State of Texas Has Just Insulted Every African-American in Texas (And The Nation)

WACO, Texas – (Satire News) – Speaking at a gathering of the Anti-Normalcy Group of Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan “The Sham” Patrick did not mince words as he clearly placed the blame for the Delta Dawn Virus on the Black people of the United States.

Patrick, who many believe has the same exact DNA as his fellow piece-of-shit asshole Texas governor Greg Abbott, said that blacks are too busy hip-hoping, rapping, and playing basketball to get their virus shots.

He noted that he doesn’t care if he offends people, because he will still receive his pay check from the taxpayers of the state.

When told that a lot of his payroll check comes from tax money paid into the state from people of color; namely blacks, he was quick to point out that all of his check from the state comes from the residents of Dallas, which he said (falsely) is 99.83% white.

SIDENOTE: The national Black Lives Matter organization has stated that they want Dan Patrick arrested immediately for being a clear and present danger to every resident of the Lone Star state; especially the black ones.