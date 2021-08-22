The Texas State High Court Calls For Gov. Greg “The Crazy Prick” Abbott To Be Removed From Office

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 22 August 2021

image for The Texas State High Court Calls For Gov. Greg “The Crazy Prick” Abbott To Be Removed From Office
Many Texans have said that 63-year-old Greg Abbott has the temperament of a 3-year-old brat.

AUSTIN – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of the heart of Texas state that Governor Greg Abbott, who has gone off-the-deep-end and needs to be removed from office before the ignorant, loose cannon shitass gets a wild hair up his ass and decides to invade Oklahoma.

The Houston Daily Driller has noted that on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being positively full of Chupacabra shit, “Wheely Greg” is a 14.

Even one of his own flesh and blood, cousin Homer Blickstick, 57, of Waxahachie, said that even as a little kid of 9, Greg would fantasize about boinking his teachers.

Howard Stern, the shock jock says that Abbott needs to be put away in a padded cell somewhere so he can play with his little, bitty, dicky poo from sunup to sundown.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Greg AbbottHoward SternTexas

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more