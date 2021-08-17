Jimmy Carter And Joe Biden Battle For WOAT (Worst Of All Time) President

BILLINGSGATE POST: Just when Jimmy Carter believed he was a mortal lock for the coveted WOAT (Worst Of All Time) American President, Joe Biden raised the stakes by enabling the Afghan airport evacuation debacle in Kabul this week.

Jimmy Carter is 96 years old. He left the White House in 1981 rightfully believing that the Iran Hostage crisis guaranteed him his place in American history as WOAT, only to have Joe Biden completely f*ck up his chance for immortality by completely underestimating how long it would take for the Taliban to capture Kabul and complete their takeover of Afghanistan.

Carter should have seen it coming. With the border crisis and the rampant inflation that is overtaking the American economy, it was only a matter of time until Biden saw his opportunity to overtake Carter.

Jimmy’s wife, Rosalyn, knew that time was running until Jimmy was overthrown. Their tireless resolve to preserve his place in history is commendable.

“Aah just thought Aah had a few more years,” he lamented. “How was Aah to know that even in mah home state of Georgia that the election could be fixed? Aah went to bed believing that Trump had been re-elected and mah place in history secure.”

Dr. Slim: “For a peanut farmer, he did alright. Too bad he had to lose to a bum like Biden.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. If life were fair, the underdog would win every time.”