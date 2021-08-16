President Biden is Considering Invading Afghanistan and Totally Destroying The Taliban Terrorist Troops

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has stated that the United States is more than likely going to invade the Taliban-held nation of Afghanistan.

She said that both President Biden and Vice-President Harris are as angry as a woodpecker with a sore pecker, at the fact that the blanket-wearing T-Boys, just waltzed in and within 75 minutes completely captured the entire sand-infested country.

One of the president’s top unofficial advisors, Robert DeNiro has remarked that he would be more than happy to lead a division of American troops into the camel-smelling country and drive the terrorist heathens all the way to Pakistan.

In Breaking News. Word coming out of Tinsel Town is that Ryan Seacrest may be leaving "American Idol" due to religious reasons.