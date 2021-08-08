Biden’s Dog Major To Enter Dog Olympics

This wasn’t President Biden’s idea, but his dog Major’s. It seems Major was Googling on his computer and discovered that there was a Dog Olympics. But of course, it wasn’t like the sissy Westminster Kennel Show held at Madison Square Gardens every year. Nah!

The Dog Olympics was the real stuff like taking a steak out of a refrigerator, throwing it in a frying pan, and serving it on a plate with a baked potato.

Or, if the dog's a vegan, create fake meat out of beans and carrots. Adding bread crumbs is okay as long as they are gluten-free.

Food preparation is one category, and there is also chasing mail carriers, bone digging, and door scratching.

Major, a master at everything, will enter as a Give Me All You Got contender. Martha Stewart plans to enter one of her Chows. However, she filled out her dog’s application, and it is rumored she’s coaching him.

Major doesn’t require coaching.

Trump and his supporters are predicting that this year’s Dog Olympics will be rigged. Particularly if Biden’s dog were to win. Also, that Biden’s dog was a sure loser. And was crooked. He wears a mask, is sleepy, and cheats at golf.

Learning of these negative, bitchy accusations, Major stood up on all fours, ears pinned back, his coat stiffened, baring fangs, and growled, “Who said what?”

Critics went to ground, like pronto!.

