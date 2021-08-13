President Biden Issues a Presidential Executive Order Taxing Billionaires at a 95% Rate

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 August 2021

24-year-old Kylie Jenner is perhaps one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced to the White House press corps that the president has decided to cut some of the tremendous deficit that he inherited from the former “Divider-in-Chief,” Donald Jonathan Trump.

She said that billionaires will now be taxed at an unheard of 95% tax rate.

POTUS said that it is really no big deal because the nation’s billionaires (i.e. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Kylie Jenner-Kardashian) have so much money they couldn’t possibly spend it all in 125 years.

Meanwhile VP Kamala Harris, noted that some of the billionaires are thinking about getting together and suing the federal government in a class action lawsuit.

Biden countered that threat by saying that if they do sue, then he will impose a 97.2% tax on private jets, expensive yachts, multi-million dollar mansions, and filet mignon steaks.

Meanwhile in other news, Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that her lesbian girlfriend has left her for an Asian transsexuals circus midget.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

