Vice-President Kamala Harris Has Just Tagged Marjorie Taylor Greene With a Brand New Nickname That Fits Her Like a Latex Glove

SAUSALITO, California – (Satire News) – The vice-president was in Sausalito at a high school dedication.

The citizens of the town of Sausalito, decided to rename Ronald Reagan High School to Kamala Harris High School.

Needless to say VP Harris was as happy as a sugar ant in a molasses factory.

She thanked the good people of Sausalito, a city that is known for having voted for Joe Biden by a 703 to 1 margin.

The vice-president was asked by LaLaLand Daily reporter Huckleberry Citrus what she thought of the idiotic statements that Marjorie Taylor Greene has been uttering of late.

Harris first asked Huckleberry if that was his real name. He replied that it was and that his mom had named him after her sister Huckleberry Vushawn.

She then remarked that sooner or later MTG is going to really step over the line and when she does the human “Chuapacabra” is going to get her skinny, scraggly, old ass in the wringer and that will be the end of the former tomato picker.