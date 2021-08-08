Donald and Melania Trump Have Decided To Adopt a Baby From Kenya

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – One of Donald Trump’s girlfriends has advised him that if he wants to get back into the good graces of the American people he is going to have to change his evil, racist ways.

Close friend and rumored girlfriend, Marjorie Taylor Greene has told Donnie, as she calls him, to adopt a baby from Kenya.

She pointed out that every black player in the NFL, the NBA, and the MLB hates him because he is the biggest racist since the days of Alabama governor George Wallace during the racially turbulent 1960s.

MTG said that he has to at least make an effort otherwise she sees him getting his bigoted ass kicked in the 2024 presidential election – and then he’ll be known as a two-time loser.

Melania is reportedly fine with adopting a Kenyan baby. Trump has said that he will go ahead and adopt a black baby because otherwise like MTG clearly pointed out he’ll get his ass kicked again and this time it will be even worse.

SIDENOTE: LeBron James has said that Trump the Nazi-lover could divorce Melania and marry Beyonce and he’d still be the same old racist he’s always been.