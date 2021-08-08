Political Correctness Gone Amuck: Dallas Cowboys Must Change Name

Following the Cleveland Indians and the Washington Redskins, the Dallas team in the National Football League has announced that when the season begins the team will no longer carry the nickname Cowboys. Until a new nickname is adopted, the team will simply be "Dallas," without an additional name.

"The term 'Cowboys,' a Dallas spokesman said, conjures up visions of out youth, when kids played "Cowboys and Indians," with the good guys always the Cowboys and the evil ones the Indians. In this age, such reflections are out of place. We will find a name more in keeping with the political correctness of our day."

Rumor has it that the Indianapolis Colts are also planning to change their name by moving the team to Terre Haute. "Any use of the word Indian in any form is no longer acceptable," said the Colts PR man. "Hereafter we will be the Terre Haute Colts."

Coincidentally, that state's legislature is considering a referendum to change the name of the state to Indigenousiana.