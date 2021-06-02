Biden Cites “Row vs Wade” - Orders Blockade Of All Afghanistan Seaports

BILLINGSGATE POST: To placate conservative members of Congress regarding his order to have all of our troops out of Afghanistan by July 1st, President Biden announced today, “That under the authority granted to him under the ‘Row vs Wade Amendment’ we would continue our Navy presence off the shores of Afghanistan.”

Biden reading from his Teleprompter: “Even though we will not have one swinging dick, or the female equivalent thereof, inside the borders of Afghanistan after July 1, we will continue to monitor all sea traffic and interdict any attempt by Iran to use the country’s waterways to ship weapons to the Taliban. If necessary, we will blockade all Afghanistan seaports.”

The United States, along with NATO forces, have occupied Afghanistan since 2001. Like the Soviet Union, they failed to implement a sympathetic regime in this primitive country. The Soviet withdrawal was completed February 15, 1989, signaling a complete default in their goal of bringing this country into their sphere after nearly ten years of occupation.

Biden: “However, unlike the Soviet Union, we will not fail to fulfill our responsibility to the Afghan people. Under my direction, we will continue our Navy presence in the area. As Commander-in-Chief of the greatest military the World has ever known, I have ordered the Secretary of Defense to continue our Naval presence off the shores of Afghanistan until we bring the Taliban to its knees.”

Dr. Slim: “I thought that Afghanistan was landlocked.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Have you ever seen a submarine climb a mountain?”