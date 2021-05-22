Elon Musk Develops An Amazing Drone That Can Carry Two Adults

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 May 2021

image for Elon Musk Develops An Amazing Drone That Can Carry Two Adults
This is a protoype model of Musk's Two-Man Herculean Drone XY-2.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Ipso Facto News has disclosed that one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk has just developed the most amazing drone in the history of drones.

Musk, who has an IQ of 213.7, told IFN’s Redwood Fingerboo, that he has been working on the Two-Man Herculean Drone XY-2 since New Year’s Eve.

He said that he and his urologist personally took the very first ride in the “Twosie” as Musk has nicknamed it.

Musk said the 17-minute ride was fantastic. He did add that they had to carefully maneuver around a flock of Canadian Mallards, but he pointed out that the NFL bullhorn they had helped to shoo them away.

Elonie, as Jeff Bezos calls him, disclosed that the Ford Motor Company has expressed a desire to purchase the rights to his brand new 2-man drone for $51.9 million.

In World News. Iceland’s secretary of the interior, has commented to the news media that his country has no earthly idea how a herd of 19, Egyptian two-humped camels ended up outside the capital city of Reykjavik.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
DronesElon MuskFordJeff Bezos

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more