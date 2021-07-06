90 Year Old Bulgarian Shot Putter Claims Hunter Biden Tried To Steal Her Dentures

BILLINGSGATE POST: “Pardon me. But can I borrow your teeth?” While campaigning in a rural area of West Virginia in 2019, Joe Biden was unable to keep his chain of thought as he read from his Teleprompter. There was an elderly lady in the front row who had her dentures out and was clacking them in her hand while Biden was trying to speak.

Motioning to his son, Hunter, who was sitting near the trouble maker, he pointed his finger at the woman and indicated to his son that he should grab the clacking chicklets from the lady so he could finish his speech.

BAD IDEA!

Olga Gulaschi won the woman’s shot put competition in the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki while competing for Bulgaria. That was before testing was done. Olga was proud of her five o’clock shadow. Being naturally strong. she lived on a farm and was able to lift a calf over her head everyday until it weighed 960 pounds. To practice for the shot put, she used to throw her dwarf brother against a stack of hay bales after school each day.

After the Cold War was over, she immigrated to the United States, settling in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. Incidentally, that was where NBA legend, Jerry West grew up. That is why West earned the moniker, “The Geek from Cabin Creek.”

But I digress.

Hunter didn’t know what hit him. Later, according to the Cabin Creek Gazette and Bugle, he claimed it was a sucker punch.

Dr. Slim: “Walk me through this: Hunter was coldcocked by a ninety year old Bulgarian shot putter?”

Dirty: “Yo, Doctor. Hunter said he wanted a rematch when Olga turned 100.”