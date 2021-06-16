Fed Chief Powell Testifies He Was Told by His Wife that Prices are Going Up, Causing Markets to Drop

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 16 June 2021

image for Fed Chief Powell Testifies He Was Told by His Wife that Prices are Going Up, Causing Markets to Drop
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Washington - The stocks market suffered a huge setback on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his monthly report to Congress, shared the news that his wife and kids had told him at dinner one night recently that prices for everything are going up.

The U.S. Central Bank, which has been issuing trillions of dollars to fight economic conditions caused by the pandemic, has insisted in the past several months that printing money several times faster than the economy can create goods and services won't lead to rising prices, for the first time in recorded history.

However, in his testimony yesterday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that his wife and kids revealed to him that the prices for almost everything was going up dramatically.

"Gasoline, Foods, Travel, Utilities, Computer Chips, Labor, and indeed everything is going substantially higher. I was very surprised" said the economist before a congressional committee.

The Stock Market took a huge drop when participants realized that the secret was out.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
EconomyFederal ReserverecessionStock Market

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more