The United States Government Has Just Borrowed $80 Billion From Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News is the first American news agency to report that multi-gazillionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have agreed to lend the U.S. government $80 billion.

BBN’s Hacienda Fiddle broke the story even before Bravo’s news guru Andy Cohen, TMZ, or Telemundo.

Miss Fiddle reported that Vice-President Kamala Harris, 56, was instrumental in getting the deal done. Originally the loan was to have been for $50 billion, but the sharp-talking vice-president convinced the two men to ante up an extra $15 billion each.

The vice-president wanted to make it clear that the $80 billion loan was agreed to at an interest rate of zero percent (0).

Meanwhile, the rumor that started in Iceland, that Bezos and Musk will both have their likeness on a brand new United States $1,000 bill have not been confirmed as of press time.