Coronavirus On Recovery: "Over My Dead Body!"

As the world slowly but surely tries to get its act together with the roll-out of various COVID-19 vaccine programs, and governments start planning for economic recovery and a return to normal life, the Coronavirus itself has reacted to these efforts, and said that under no circumstances would it allow any kind of return to normalcy.

Speaking to journalists, COVID-19 said that it had not gone to all the lengths it had - originating itself in China, spreading across the world, infecting and killing millions of people - just so that some smart Alecs in pharmaceutical companies could undo all its good work with the development of a few vaccines!

It said:

"I haven't come this far just to get wiped out! I spent a long time in incubation, and I'm not going to give up now!"

Several vaccines on the market claim to be as much as 95% effective against the virus, and experts were hopeful that, with large-scale vaccinations worldwide, the virus could be reasonably controlled. But the virus laughed-off this suggestion:

"Control me? Over my dead body! I'm not through just yet! Fortunately, there are other options open. Many humans are already refusing the vaccines, and, in any case, I've already managed to mutate."

And it had a stark message for humanity:

"Economic recovery? Not on my watch! I'll be around for a while longer!"