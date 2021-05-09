Federal Reserve Creating $Trillions Because “2001 and 2008 Worked Out So Well”

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Sunday, 9 May 2021

image for Federal Reserve Creating $Trillions Because “2001 and 2008 Worked Out So Well”

Washington - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continued to support the creation of trillions of dollars of credit, in excess of the amount needed by the actual economy, creating a boom in prices of stocks, housing, gold and especially bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

“This is what we did in 2001 and 2008, keeping interest rates at zero and printing money like crazy....that was fun!” said Yellen.

“Yes, real estate and stocks went crazy back then, those were good times. But now you have Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether. Even better than Tulips in the 1600s. Good times!” added Powell.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Federal Reserve

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more