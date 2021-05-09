Federal Reserve Creating $Trillions Because “2001 and 2008 Worked Out So Well”

Washington - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continued to support the creation of trillions of dollars of credit, in excess of the amount needed by the actual economy, creating a boom in prices of stocks, housing, gold and especially bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

“This is what we did in 2001 and 2008, keeping interest rates at zero and printing money like crazy....that was fun!” said Yellen.

“Yes, real estate and stocks went crazy back then, those were good times. But now you have Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether. Even better than Tulips in the 1600s. Good times!” added Powell.