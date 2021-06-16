A Senator From Montana Brags That Her State Has No White Supremacist Racists

HELENA, Montana – (Satire News) – Senator Rosetta V. Nipniller, was interviewed by Kitty Segovia with the iNews Agency and she said that she would not want to live anywhere else but in the Big Sky state.

The senator bragged that Montana has the bluest skies, the darkest dirt, the cleanest air, and the wettest rivers and streams of any state in America.

She also pointed out that her beloved Montana has no white supremacist racists.

“Really? Miss Segovia asked.

“Yep dat be true missy,” came the reply from the senator.

Segovia then grinned like the Cancun cat that swallowed the Cozumel canary and said, ah could that perchance probably be because the entire state of Montana ONLY has 907 people?

Senator Nipniller asked her why she was being so uppity.

Miss Segovia replied that she was just being truthful and noted that there are more people in most Chicago Walmarts than there are in the entire state of Montana.

And with that a visibly upset Senator Nipniller said that the interview was over because she had to go to Walmart and buy some milk, bread, and tampons.

