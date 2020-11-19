J.C. Penney Denies That They’re Racist Because They Have No Black Mannequins

DIME BOX, Texas – (Satire News) – A representative for the J.C. Penney retail giant has denied recent charges that the company is racist.

The J.C. Penney’s rep remarked that just because the company does not have any black mannequins does not mean that the corporation is racist.

Many black customers, especially in southern states such as Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina, say they have stopped shopping at JCP because they feel uncomfortable having to look at white mannequins - male, female, and even babies.

One J.C. Penney store in Cricket Balls, Mississippi, has gone as far as to have 13% of their white mannequins spray-painted black.

Another store located in Hocus Pocus, Alabama, has made it a point to put NBA basketball shoes on all of the male mannequins.

Meanwhile, Penney’s main competitor, Sears Roebuck, has just announced that their board of directors has voted to paint every single Sears mannequin black.