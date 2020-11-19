J.C. Penney Denies That They’re Racist Because They Have No Black Mannequins

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 19 November 2020

image for J.C. Penney Denies That They’re Racist Because They Have No Black Mannequins
J.C. Penney says two of these mannequins are actually black. I don't see 'em. (-Abel Rodriguez - Writer).

DIME BOX, Texas – (Satire News) – A representative for the J.C. Penney retail giant has denied recent charges that the company is racist.

The J.C. Penney’s rep remarked that just because the company does not have any black mannequins does not mean that the corporation is racist.

Many black customers, especially in southern states such as Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina, say they have stopped shopping at JCP because they feel uncomfortable having to look at white mannequins - male, female, and even babies.

One J.C. Penney store in Cricket Balls, Mississippi, has gone as far as to have 13% of their white mannequins spray-painted black.

Another store located in Hocus Pocus, Alabama, has made it a point to put NBA basketball shoes on all of the male mannequins.

Meanwhile, Penney’s main competitor, Sears Roebuck, has just announced that their board of directors has voted to paint every single Sears mannequin black.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
racistsSears

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more