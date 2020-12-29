A Missouri Con Artist is Arrested For Selling Fake Tsunami Insurance

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 December 2020

image for A Missouri Con Artist is Arrested For Selling Fake Tsunami Insurance
This is the Walmart in Joplin, Missouri, where the fake tsunami insurance salesman was arrested.

JOPLIN, Missouri – (Satire News) – Police in Joplin, Missouri have taken Wally B. Haymarket into custody after receiving dozens of complaints from local residents.

It appears that Wally, who stands 6-foot-10-inches tall, but weighs only 142 pounds, was posing as an insurance agent at a local Walmart, and selling fake tsunami insurance to shoppers.

Haymarket, who was dressed as a Long Island pimp, gave the clients a fantastic deal which many of the shoppers said was just too damn good to pass up.

The fake insurance agent was selling $700,000 worth of tsunami insurance policies for just $2 a month.

He managed to sell at least 80 of the policies, which called for a down payment of $75.

A Walmart security guard went up to Haymarket and said that the chances of a tsunami hitting landlocked Missouri were about as likely as a Galapagos turtle winning a race against a Greyhound dog.

One little petite 91-year-old Swedish lady, who had purchased one of the policies, furiously went up to Haymarket, and kicked him right in his scrotum.

Wally refunded her $75, as he was being led away in handcuffs to the waiting squad car outside the store.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
insuranceshoppersTsunamiWalmart

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more