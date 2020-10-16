Scientists Say That Lake Michigan Could Dry Up Completely in 8 Years

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Environmental scientists have released a report stating that, due to climate change, Lake Michigan could be totally bone dry by 2028.

The experts said that when that happens, the city of Chicago is going to find itself up the creek without a paddle and without water.

They also point out that people who own yachts and other types of boats are already starting to put them on the market at greatly reduced prices.

Many businesses will be greatly impacted, including nurseries, golf courses, and even people who drink a lot of water, and who can’t afford to pay for bottled water.

Meanwhile, The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper is reporting that President Trump is already looking into buying Lake Erie, since, due to its high elevation, it will still have lots of water.

And, of course, Trump being ever the businessman, recently told his son, Eric, that he will charge the city of Chicago three times the going price.