Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Deny The Marriage Rumors

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind is reporting that the Shawn Mendes – Camila Cabello Self-Distancing Concert was a huge success.

The couple performed for a 100% mask-wearing audience, and they received four encores, plus $9,000 in tips.

The lovebirds performed at Chicago’s Al Capone Commemorative Coliseum, along with their opening act, the Quesadilla Sisters Band.

The two lovebirds, as the Hollywood news media has pegged them, sang their just-released single, titled, “Sheltering-in-Place With My Hot, Sexy Baby.”

A reporter for the Daily Wind asked the couple about the rumors floating around that they got engaged on their recent trip down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Shawn revealed that, although they did engage in lots and lots of boinking, they are still just very, very close friends.

Camila also denied that she has a tattoo of Shawn’s thing on her upper left thigh.

Shawn and Camila remarked that when they performed in London last month, they got to meet Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and a bobby, who said he was Piers Morgan's nephew.