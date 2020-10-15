Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Deny The Marriage Rumors

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 October 2020

image for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Deny The Marriage Rumors
Camila recently admitted that she and Shawn kiss an average of 91 times a day.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind is reporting that the Shawn Mendes – Camila Cabello Self-Distancing Concert was a huge success.

The couple performed for a 100% mask-wearing audience, and they received four encores, plus $9,000 in tips.

The lovebirds performed at Chicago’s Al Capone Commemorative Coliseum, along with their opening act, the Quesadilla Sisters Band.

The two lovebirds, as the Hollywood news media has pegged them, sang their just-released single, titled, “Sheltering-in-Place With My Hot, Sexy Baby.”

A reporter for the Daily Wind asked the couple about the rumors floating around that they got engaged on their recent trip down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Shawn revealed that, although they did engage in lots and lots of boinking, they are still just very, very close friends.

Camila also denied that she has a tattoo of Shawn’s thing on her upper left thigh.

Shawn and Camila remarked that when they performed in London last month, they got to meet Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and a bobby, who said he was Piers Morgan's nephew.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cabo san lucaschicagoMexico

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more