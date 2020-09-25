The Name Karen Is Now The Most Unpopular Female Baby Name in The U.S.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) – The National Baby-Naming Registry Federation has just announced that, in the past two months, there has not been a single female baby anywhere in the entire nation given the name Karen.

Federation assistant director Alana P. Septagusto, told The Chicago Daily Wind that the negative connotation the name Karen has received has caused it to go from #293 in popularity all the way down to #14,901.

The name Karen refers to a middle-aged white woman, usually overweight, somewhat ugly, quite uneducated, and who seems to think that the color of her skin makes her entitled and privileged, and, therefore, better than black people.

The country has seen examples of blatant hate from Barbecue Karen, Swimming Pool Karen, Convenience Store Karen, and even Adult Sex Toy Store Karen.

The United States Center for Hurricane Naming has even taken the name Karen out of their master list of future hurricanes.

The Chicago Daily Wind reports that about 91% of all white citizens are also extremely offended by these ‘I’m better than you’ arrogantly sarcastic Karen bitches.