Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backward?

Did he? It seems at his first and last CPAC rally since being removed from office by the voters, Donald Trump gave his speech in the state of Georgia wearing his pants backward. Like a lady’s skirt, zipper in the back.

There were several close-up photographs on the internet, and sure enough, that’s what it looked like. Maybe he had an accident and didn’t fly into Georgia with an extra pair of pants. So viola put them on backward, extend the red tie, button the jacket, and no one will notice.

Dream, baby, dream! The tie didn’t extend that far, and the jacket didn’t remain buttoned.

Of course, devoted male MAGA fans will adopt the same fashion and begin wearing their pants backward to show their support and devotion to whatever Trump may do.

Anything you will do, we will do better... Ted Cruz will jump in feet first, as will Marco Rubio and Mitch McConnell.

Before jumping in feet first, maybe some hacker did a job on Trump’s pants and superimposed the back to front in a War Of The Worlds kind of way? Not nice, but ... can be done. The same hacker could put a strapless dress on Trump, and sure enough, there go his MAGA male supporters wearing strapless dresses to rallies.

Pants on backward weren’t the amazing thing about Trump’s come-back rally on Jekyll Island. The audience booed Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Ratffensperger, who defended the state's legal vote.

Maybe they should have worn their pants backward to win MAGA applause and support?

