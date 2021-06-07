Biden considering candidates for New Hobgoblin Awards—including himself

On the heels of a storm of criticism against health advisor Anthony Fauci, President Biden has stepped forward to defend his embattled aide.

Mr. Fauci said this about masks, then something else as the pandemic moved on.

Plus he said this about origins of the corona virus at the Wuhan lab, then something else, according to recently released e-mails.

With Mr. Fauci in the spotlight, mainstream news media are gradually turning their attention to what was previously “conspiracy theory only,” on origins of the coronavirus.

Mr. Biden has been reported as humming and hawing around the Oval Office, with a copy of a famous quotation in hand.

Ralph Waldo Emerson:

“A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines. With consistency a great soul has simply nothing to do. He may as well concern himself with his shadow on the wall.”



Clearly enthused, Mr. Biden has been inspired to invent “New Hobgoblin Awards” (and ceremonies) for 2021.

Somebody then asked would not the president himself, as well as Mr. Fauci, be up for this award?

As with his hardline on Russia back in February, when Mr. Biden said he believes President Putin is a killer, “I really do,” to a more recent tone of conciliation for an upcoming meeting this month.

As with earlier in the year saying China is not a threat, and now saying he will be tough on China.

As with calling secret investigations and gag orders directed at the press “simply, simply wrong,” while the Biden DOJ has been secretly acquiring information on reporters regarding leak investigations.

Mr. Biden's accuser of sexual misconduct, Tara Reade, might also be a candidate for this award, according to White House advisors, except that she would have trouble with eligibility due to the “great mind” qualification.

Mr. Biden's hound Major is also reported on the list due to being more conciliatory these days after two incidents of taking a bite out of White House visitors.

Whether Major has actually apologized, according to news reports is not yet clear. He has been observed with bowed muzzle and an unusual amount of tail thumping.

Plus there is "the great mind" issue again.

Indeed, Mr. Fauci and Mr. Biden himself are foremost as models in this “great mind” area, according to mainstream media experts on this matter.