Kim Kardashian is Tapped By President Joe Biden To Be The Director of The Newly Formed Department of Women’s Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – In a move that has the entire left coast state of California cheering with joyous joy, the oldest of the 5 Kardashian sisters has been chosen by President Biden to head up the newly-formed Department of Women’s Rights.

Political pundits from Florida to Alaska, all agree that choosing Kimmy is the best choice that the president could have made except maybe for Betty White.

In talking to the news media, the president stated that he and his wife Jill are big fans of the reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

POTUS finds Kim to be a real down-to-earth girl-next-door type, of course assuming that the girl-next-door is beautiful, has a stunningly gorgeous ass, has 225 million Instagram followers, and is worth $1 billion.

Kim told the White House press that her main priority is to end the work place harassment and discrimination that women are still feeling after 135 years.

Kardashian pointed out that the age-old office practice of male bosses or male co-workers thinking that they can just pat a fellow female employee on her ass as she is getting a drink from the water fountain is gone like Bill Cosby’s career.

The Kimster added that the childish male game of making erotically lascivious lip-smacking sounds as a hot, sexy, luscious employee walks by their desk in a micro-mini will be met with a $5,000 fine.



