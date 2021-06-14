Cod Piece Diplomacy: Why Kamala Harris Wears Pantsuits

BILLINGSGATE POST: Hillary Clinton was the first woman to recognize how powerful a symbol it was to wear a pantsuit instead of a dress when creating a political image. Nancy Poozleosi was next. When was the last time you saw either wear a dress to enhance their feminine image? Now, Kamala “Chuckles” Harris has joined the pack. But she has gone one step beyond Clinton and Poozleosi.

Harris has always felt that the Creator misfired when he gave men too much testosterone and too few brains. Even though she now is the second most powerful person in the World, and ultimately may be number one, she seethes when she is assigned second tier jobs by Sleepy Joe, such as chasing around the World lying about our immigration policy.

Reaching back centuries for inspiration, she has taken it upon herself to create a new self; one that could compete diplomatically with her predominantly male counterparts, thus the addition of the cod-piece to her wardrobe.

William Shakespeare made reference to the cod-piece in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and MEASURE FOR MEASURE. To him it was an ostentatiously indelicate part of the male dress; never did he write about it being any more than a fool’s attempt to overcome an embarrassing lack of manhood.

Intended to induce awe, it is shaped to emphasize rather than disguise the genital area. With Henry VIII, the cod-piece emerged as a nonverbal statement of political and economic power during the 16th century.

Harris’ first international trip as VP to Guatemala and Mexico came with criticism of her for attempting to intimidate their Presidents. One reporter from CNN called her wearing a cod-piece “Cringeworthy.” In an interview with Lester Holt, when asked why she hadn’t gone to the USA/Mexican border, she answered: “And I haven’t been to Europe to show off my new cod-piece either...cackle cackle.”

Dr. Slim: “Something smells fishy about this.”

Dirty: “Yo. Dr. Dude. That’s why it would be smart to stay upwind from her.”