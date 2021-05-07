World news outlets face critical shortage of COVID vaccine production footage

Both CNN and BBC TV announced today their ability to cover the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines around the world is at risk due to a severe shortage of stock video footage of the vaccine manufacturing process.

Anchor Chris Cuomo said on his Thursday evening show the Cable News Network was low on video of Pfizer and Moderna bottles moving along a conveyor belt.

"Folks, you know what this means, it means Americans and others around the world will not have access to the images they need to be alarmed about the slow pace of vaccinations."

Meanwhile, BBC TV's Huw Edwards said vaccination efforts in India would "grind to a halt" without moving images of robots gathering AstraZeneca bottles and placing them in boxes marked "Asia-6."