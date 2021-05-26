Trump Claims Nancy Poozleosi Could Eat Ice Cream With Her Mask On

BILLINGSGATE POST: Never one to engage in hyperbole, Donald Trump, in assessing the sharp tongue of House Speaker, Nancy Poozleosi, said that she could eat ice cream with her mask on.

Noting Nancy’s affinity for expensively rich ice cream that occupies a separate freezer in the Poozleosi San Francisco mansion, President Trump held nothing back in his interview with Sean Hannity the other evening.

“Unless I’m badly mistaken, she hasn’t taken her mask off since January 2020, not even to brush her teeth.”

“As you know, she wasn’t a big fan of mine.” Adding, “I used to think that she and I could get along, maybe play golf together. I might have even let her tee my balls up. Who knows what we might have accomplished if she had shown at least a modicum of respect for my presidency.”

Hannity: “Did it piss you off when she ripped up your speech while you were addressing the Nation?”

“That’s when I knew that our relationship was irretrievably lost. Her eyes looked like two piss holes in a snow bank - a bad sign.”

Dr. Slim: “WOW and double WOW! Who would have guessed that they didn’t get along?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Never cross a broad who can eat ice cream through a face mask.”