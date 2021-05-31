Current political divides caused by chem trail snafu

Government officials have always assured us they have our best interests in mind. The chem trails we see in our skies, once thought to be a means for reprerssion, were actually meant to enhance our minds. But now we’re told by an NSA spokesman that something went wrong as the chemistry activation did not take the desired effect once it was exposed to the atmosphere. This resulted in the distortion of people’s thinking that destroyed the capacity for reason and replacing it with dogma – bringing about a bevy of senselessness, closed mindedness and arrogance.

So far it has most apparently has affected political thinking, making liberals more prone to authoritarian thinking, while conservatives now are split between libertarians, anarchists and Trump. The common denominator is everyone thinks they are right and, has no doubt everyone else is crazy of course.

NSA spokesperson Avi Noudler gave us his thoughts,“It certainly explains how Trump became president, right?!” he said with a belly laugh.

Noodler went on to say scientists are hard at work developing a formula to counteract the effect and get humanity back on track. “No doubt we’ll find the right formula to set things right, although it might take a few tries. We might have a few misses that make people even worse off for a while but we’ll hit the target eventually!” Noudler said with a chuckle. "No need at all to worry!"