Senator Joseph McCarthy visits from Lower Belmarsh Hades Lot 46 Cell #19

Incredible developments continue to shape our world.

Vaccines that used to take several years to develop are now available in a few months.

A new "political science" for the covid epidemic has emerged.

Even more astonishing--breaking:



Communing with the dead via your phone is now possible!

The corporation Afterlife dot com has emerged..

It has contacted Senator Joseph McCarthy, of the 1950's, most renowned for a movement called "McCarthyism."

McCarthyism was heavily invested in hysteria with talk of "subversives" and "sedition," mostly directed at those criticizing government policies.

This movement is known as "the red scare," with historical antecedents during World Wars 1 and 2.

With TV cameras grinding, Mr. McCarthy would hold up a piece of paper and say: "I have here the names of over two hundred communists in the government!"

It was the time of blacklisting comedians, actors, and anyone critical of government policies.

interview with Senator McCarthy:

Afterlife dot com (AL): Senator, are you there?

SM: I am, and I'm pleased to report I have a new list stemming from associates of that rogue Republican movement which started with Donald Trump.

AL: First, sir, could you give us any insights into what is happening in today's politics?

SM: Of course. What you do, you see, is run a fear and obedience campaign to get The Public in line with whatever it is you're trying to do. Only this time it's the Democrats doing it.

AL: Could you explain a little further?

SM: It's like religion. Devotion to your fear and obedience program is essential. As with wearing masks. So you use the tool of exaggeration, as with my list that I held up (usually a blank piece of paper), and as with the riot at the capitol now being called insurrection to overthrow the government.

AL: Ah, Senator, you're breaking up a little bit. Could you repeat that?

SM: That's all it is. Pelosi and Schumer . . . (unintelligible)

AL: I'm afraid we've lost Senator McCarthy for the moment. Please stay tuned.

