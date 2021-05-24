Trump University’s 2021 Commencement Speaker: Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell also known as “The Pillow Guy” will be the commencement speaker at Trump University holds its 2021 graduation ceremony.

This year’s crop is rather thin as only four graduates will be receiving their diplomas. Insiders point to issues brought about by the pandemic as well as multiple conspiracies orchestrated by the Democrats, the US Justice system and “some losers” with nothing better to do.

However, they do assure that a “good size” crowd will be in attendance at the Mir-a-Lago function room where the ceremony is to be held.

All Trump offspring and their spouses are expected to be in attendance as well as Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who had been rumored to be commencement speaker.

However, an anonymous source told us that Giuliani himself had started that rumor, and added “the boss told him he could be speaker at some point, but that was over 15 years ago. Rudys done this every year since then. It's sad because he invites friends and family but then only ends up sitting in the audience with them.

The ceremony begins this afternoon, although an exact time has not yet been announced.

The former president has promised that he'll speak to the audience at some point as well.