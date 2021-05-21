Lock Up Crooked Donald Trump

Why the big need for an investigation about the January 6th insurrection of the United States Capitol? We already know the who and why. The who was Donald Trump, and the why was because the sore-sport lost the election.

He’ll probably start another insurrection in Sweden because he didn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize like Barack Obama won. Forget that he and the rest of his family (all Wharton graduates) spelled Nobel, N-o-b-l-e, but what bully ever won a prize for peace? Did the history books overlook someone?

Before the election in November, when the polls indicated Trump would lose, he started to grip that Biden would steal the election.

So after Trump did indeed lose the election, the stolen election war chant began for real.

“See, I told you so!”

Biden had the votes, he already won the election, and the votes were to be certified at the Capitol on January 6th. Certification is just a formality, like the Inauguration.

However, like not knowing how to spell Nobel, Trump thought if he could stop the certification, he’d remain president.

So he held a rally in front of the White House, told his supporters Biden stole the election, and that they had to march down to the Capitol and stop the Certification.

So they did.

How many hours of hearings and testimony are required to prove the above. It was already televised. Even Donald Junior’s girlfriend was televised doing a jig of excitement in the White House as the insurrection continued.

So lock Trump up!

Read more by this author: