Don Jr., Eric and Andrew Giuliani consider forming superhero alliance

Rumor mills are abuzz today as reports say the sons of the former president Trump and Andrew Giuliani, son of the embattled ex-mayor of New York have had discussions about joining forces to form a high-powered crime fighting syndicate.

Asked to comment when reached by phone, Don Jr. seemed to be fighting off some allergies as he denied knowledge of such plans, but definitively declared that if such a grouping did exist he’d be leader and point man. “I’m clearly the smartest and most resourceful if you’re comparing me to those two.” Snapped Don Jr.

When Andrew Giuliani was reached by phone, he also denied any knowledge of such talks before tossing the phone on the ground and chasing after a small animal.

Of the three, only Eric seemed prepared for the questions and he was a bit coy about the whole business: “Yeah, I think it’s possible you’ll be seeing something. You might be hearing an announcement soon that will make you very, very happy!” Eric only smiled and kept silent at the follow up questions. Some reports speculated that Eric was mimicking his father’s words preceding a few of his major announcements.

It’s a matter of speculation whether this alliance will get off the ground and how effective it can be. What is not up for debate is that many liberals and democrats are squirming a bit more than usual today at the thought of what the three wonder kids might be capable of.