Trump secretly thinks he can take Putin if he ever has to fight him

A source close to Eric Trump claims the youngster told him his father "talks about Putin all the time” and apparently he’s contemplated a scenario in which they’d (Trump and Putin) be at odds.

One night over dinner with his sons at Mar-a-Lago, Trump started contemplating whether Putin likes him and concluded that "you can never be sure about guys like that". He went on outlined a strategy he’d use if Putin "started something".

Trump told his boys he’d first try and reason with “Vlad” and cite their common interests and attempt to smooth things over. If that fails, Trump said he'd fake a left hook then throw a straight right to Putin’s nose in an effort to stun the Russian strongman. "I think he'd be a sitting duck for the straight right in that situation, and I'd put all my weight behind it." Trump excitedly told his sons.

Eric then asked “what do you think would happen after that dad? Do you think he'd be finished?” To which Trump responded, "I think so, but if not, since he’s usually wearing a sports coat or a big sweater, I’d probably pull it over his head and pummel him. With a guy like that you wanna get the KO fast and not have to worry about him getting back at me”.

Eric added that his father "would not really want to fight Putin" if he clan avoid it. "He wouldn't want to hurt him, he has lots of respect for him and thinks he’s a cool guy! We all do!"