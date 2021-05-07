Update on The Donald J Trump POS Award

The Donald J Trump POS Award Foundation appreciates the positive response to its mission and the nominations it has received from the general public.

This update will discuss two nominations for the award.

The first is Donald J. Trump himself. The second is the bootlicking tandem of Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, both of whom are Ivy League trained lawyers.

There is certainly an argument that no one deserves the award more than Trump himself.

As the nominator noted: “Trump is still the biggest POS in 2021 politics.”

Nonetheless, it seems like a stretch, at least to us, to give Trump an award that is named after him.

It just doesn’t seem quite right to say something like: “The winner of this year’s Donald J. Trump POS award is Donald J. Trump.”

There is also a case that Hawley and Cruz, the Trumpian sycophants who worked tirelessly to advance the “stop the steal narrative” by introducing legislation and taking positions that they knew was unconstitutional and unsupported are certainly PsOS.

The question, however, is not whether they are PsOS, but whether they are Trumpian PsOS?

Those who say yes can point to their amorality, lack of judgement, and disregard for facts. They seem to fall short, however, on the narcissism metric.

Arguably these two sleaze balls were more infatuated with Trump than they were with themselves, and certainly wrecked their legacies, if not their careers.

For these reasons, Andrew Cuomo is still the frontrunner for this year’s prize.

As we noted before, however, most of the year is still ahead of us so there’s plenty of time for competition to Cuomo to arise.

Next time, we’ll discuss two other nominations we have received: Matt Gaetz, the loud mouthed congressman from the Florida Panhandle who supposedly likes underage girls, and the Albany Press corps, which, for years, covered up for Cuomo.

In the meantime, keep your nominations coming.