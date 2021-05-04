What BIG LIE? - Is Donald Trump "The Truth"?

There appears to be a BIG LIE in the USA, perpetuated by loser Donald Trump and his hoodwinked friends in the Republican Party.

The twice impeached president and un-indicted co-conspirator Donald Trump claim he won the 2020 election! Imagine! And that he is still the president of the United States, insisting they stole the election.

If indeed this is so, why is Trump living in Florida with the alligators, and Joe Biden is living in the White House, and is recognized and congratulated by heads of state worldwide, the US Supreme Court, and even former Republican President George W. Bush?

“It’s a BIG LIE."

Trump’s latest argument about non-existent proof of being a victim of a stolen election is the umpteenth Arizona vote recount performed by Trump sympathizers (who probably can’t count, to begin with) but who will nevertheless endorse Trump as the true winner of Arizona and Arizona’s electoral votes.

“You see?” Trump will announce from Florida. “It was all a BIG LIE. I not only won Arizona, but I also won other states, too, with enough electoral votes to put me back in the White House. MAGA people, you’re going to lose this country unless you fight for it. January 6 was just a practice run. This time I will march with you. Promise! The 2020 election was just a BIG LIE."

The first real BIG LIE was that Trump’s tax returns were being audited.

